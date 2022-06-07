Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after buying an additional 253,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.