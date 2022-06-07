Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of La-Z-Boy worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

