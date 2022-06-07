Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Kosmos Energy worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.00 and a beta of 3.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

