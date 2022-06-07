ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

