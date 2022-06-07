ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

