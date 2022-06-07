CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Robert A. Breakstone Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CION opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

