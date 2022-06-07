Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

