Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

