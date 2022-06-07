Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

