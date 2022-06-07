Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

CNCE stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

