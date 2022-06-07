Contrasting Absci (ABSI) & The Competition

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Absci to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Absci and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Absci Competitors 106 779 1307 30 2.57

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 507.14%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Absci Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million -$100.96 million -1.01 Absci Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.88

Absci’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absci peers beat Absci on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

