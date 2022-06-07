Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Core Laboratories worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

