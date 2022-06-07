Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.32. 9,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 449,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

