Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,252 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Cryoport worth $45,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cryoport by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

