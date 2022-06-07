CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 222,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,411,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Specifically, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

