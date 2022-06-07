Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.32. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 1,308 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

