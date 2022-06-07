Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 1,471 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10,316,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

