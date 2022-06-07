Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 240 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $24,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,316,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.