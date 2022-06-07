Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €35.00 by HSBC

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €40.04 ($43.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

