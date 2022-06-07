Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Fariyal Khanbabi Purchases 4,513 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi purchased 4,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £14,847.77 ($18,606.23).

Fariyal Khanbabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Fariyal Khanbabi bought 4,602 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($18,915.49).

Dialight stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.97) on Tuesday. Dialight plc has a one year low of GBX 266 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 385.04 ($4.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,056.67.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

