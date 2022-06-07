Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CommScope were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CommScope by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CommScope by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,927 shares of company stock valued at $613,051. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

