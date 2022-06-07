Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $351,000 Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 42.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 213,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 849.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

