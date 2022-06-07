Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $398,000 Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 202.75 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

