Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

