Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

