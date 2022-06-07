Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,590 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,323 shares of company stock worth $328,462 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALU opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -331.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

