Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,170 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $908.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

