Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 37,360 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

