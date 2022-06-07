Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 2,643 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $15,382.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,000,227.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,304 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $245,528.64.

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,943.63.

On Friday, May 20th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 16,849 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $98,398.16.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,362,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.