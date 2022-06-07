Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $98.84, with a volume of 20613084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.09.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $416.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

