Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24.
Shares of FATE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.
FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
