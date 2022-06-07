Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24.

Shares of FATE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

