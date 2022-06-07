FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 9,809 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 9,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $83,866.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

