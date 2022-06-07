Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $42,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FBC opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

