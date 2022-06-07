Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 688,278 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its position in FOX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 358,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FOX by 38.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

