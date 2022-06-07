Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,507 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Freedom worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Freedom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Freedom Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.