Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Gianpaolo Renino Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

