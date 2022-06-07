FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.66% of FS Bancorp worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

FS Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.