Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 415 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $22,866.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58.
Shares of FLGT opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
