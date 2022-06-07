Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 415 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $22,866.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58.

Shares of FLGT opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

