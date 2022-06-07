Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Fulgent Genetics worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

FLGT stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

