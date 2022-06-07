Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of WSFS Financial worth $42,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

