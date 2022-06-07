Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 488,123 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of ChargePoint worth $42,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

