Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Xerox worth $42,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

