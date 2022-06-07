Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of NetScout Systems worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

