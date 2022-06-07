Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Leslie’s worth $42,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

LESL opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

