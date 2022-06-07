Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 280,555 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cenovus Energy worth $43,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 270,955.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 517,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,524 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 168,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,645,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.