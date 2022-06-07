Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 342,782 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Confluent worth $44,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 273,269 shares worth $9,408,389. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

