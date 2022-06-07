Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,130 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $211,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,885 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.