Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,169. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.