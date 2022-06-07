Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Minerals Technologies worth $42,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

