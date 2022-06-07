Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Appian worth $44,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 865,030 shares of company stock worth $41,120,351 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

